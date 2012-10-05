WARSAW Oct 5 Beleaguered Polish builder Polimex
has two binding offers for its non-core units,
expecting to book at least 300 million zlotys ($95.5 million)
from the spin-offs, the company said late on Thursday.
"Due diligence has just ended in two of our group's units,"
Polimex's Robert Kosmal said in a statement. "After initial
analysis I can say that the offers' conditions meet the
management board's expectations."
The company, the largest among Polish builders that ran into
trouble after bidding wars to tap into motorway-building
programme ahead of the Euro 2012, plans to finalise the deals in
a few weeks.
($1 = 3.1424 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)