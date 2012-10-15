WARSAW Oct 15 The shareholders of troubled Polish builder Polimex approved on Monday a plan to convert part of the company's debt into up to 416.7 million shares at 0.6 zlotys each, as proposed by its top investor, pension fund ING OFE.

The management had proposed to convert the debt to a maximum of 431 million shares.

Shareholders are set to vote on the issue of new shares for state agency ARP and other investors. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat, Writing by Maciej Onoszko)