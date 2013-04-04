WARSAW, April 4 Polish builder Polimex-Mostostal said its debt restructuring deal was safe even if its contract to build a $3.6 billion coal-fired power plant for PGE falls through.

The company tried to assuage investor concerns after two sources close to PGE said on Wednesday that its investment committee had advised Poland's top utility to pull out of the project to build the plant at Opole.

Polimex had clinched a deal with creditors in December after it ran into financial difficulties following a road-building bonanza, which left many of Poland's builders saddled with loss-making contracts and heavy debts.

The Opole contract accounted for 43 percent of the construction company's 11.3 billion zloty ($3.5 billion) backlog at the end of last year.

Investors were concerned Polimex could run out of sources of revenue to meet the terms of the restructuring deal. Polimex denied that this was the case.

"The board of Polimex-Mostostal says that the contract is only optionally included in the restructuring deal that Polimex-Mostostal sealed with creditors," Polimex said in a statement. "This means that even in the case the contract is not realised, the terms of the deal will not be violated."

Polimex has a 42 percent share of the Opole contract. The other companies in the contract include Rafako, a unit of troubled builder PBG, and Mostostal Warszawa , a unit of Spain's Acciona.

Polimex shares rose 3.2 percent to 0.32 zloty, after falling 11 percent on Wednesday. They are down 50 percent so far this year, following a 61 percent dive last year.

In Polimex's restructuring deal, its lenders agreed to allow repayment of bonds and loans to be deferred to end-2016. Other debt would be converted to equity, and state industrial agency would inject fresh capital and acquire up to a third of the company. Polimex also agreed to sell assets and cut costs. ($1 = 3.2642 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Marcin Goettig; editing by Jane Baird)