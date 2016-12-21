BRUSSELS Dec 21 Poland must not appoint a new president to its Constitutional Tribunal until the government properly commits to respecting the top court, European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans said on Wednesday.

"There is a serious issue with the independence of the highest court in the land," Timmermans told a news conference after a meeting with EU commissioners to decide to send more recommendations to the Polish government.

The Commission said in a statement that the government must stop undermining its tribunal in its public statements and actions and that the new president could not head the court until a host of issues were resolved.

These add to recommendations issued by the Commission on July 27. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)