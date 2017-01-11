WARSAW Jan 11 Poland's largest opposition party
called on Wednesday for the start of a new session of lower
house of parliament to be postponed for a week, saying it needed
time to find a solution to a nearly month-long political
standoff.
The centrist Civic Platform (PO) grouping that has been
occupying the main chamber of parliament in a row over media
rights and a budget vote, submitted a motion for lower house of
parliament to reconvene on Jan. 18, its leader said.
Lawmakers are due to convene for the first time this year
on Wednesday, with the country's largest political row in years
unresolved, despite some concessions by the Law and Justice
(PiS) party in recent days.
The motion was submitted "so we have the time to seek ideas,
to talk and to find a solution" to the parliamentary crisis,
Grzegorz Schetyna, PO's leader told reporters.
The crisis began last month when PiS was forced to move its
2017 budget vote to an auxiliary chamber of parliament after
opposition MPs blocked the podium in the plenary hall in
protesting plans to curb media access to lawmakers.
PO, which claims the budget vote was unlawful, also
submitted a draft resolution that calls for the reading of the
budget to be resumed.
The eurosceptic PiS, which has a majority in parliament, has
yet to respond to PO's proposals.
