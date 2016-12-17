WARSAW Dec 17 Polish Prime Minister Beata
Szydlo on Saturday called the actions of the opposition, which
is blocking access to parliament's main hall, "scandalous".
Opposition leaders called for days of anti-government
protests and pledged to keep blocking parliament after being
accused of trying to seize power by a government they say has
violated the constitution.
"The move by the opposition to ignite extreme political
emotions ... has nothing to do with the actual condition of the
country," Szydlo said in a televised statement.
"On the contrary, it is due to the helplessness, the
frustration of those who have lost the power and who have no
idea how to convince Poles of their views."
