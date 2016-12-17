WARSAW Dec 17 European Union Council President
Donald Tusk, commenting on a standoff between Poland's
opposition and the ruling party, called on the country's
authorities on Saturday to respect the constitution.
Polish opposition leaders called on Saturday for days of
anti-government protests and pledged to keep blocking
parliament's main hall after being accused of trying to seize
power illegally by a government they say has violated the
constitution.
Several thousand people protested in Warsaw and other cities
after police broke up a blockade of the parliament building in
Warsaw in the early hours.
"Following yesterday's events in parliament and on the
streets of Warsaw ... I appeal to those who have real power for
respect and consideration of the people, constitutional
principles and morals," Tusk told a news conference in Poland's
western city of Wroclaw.
