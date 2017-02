WARSAW, Sept 27 Polski Holding Farmaceutyczny (PHF) has picked Polish Polpharma for exclusive talks for the sale of drugmaker Polfa Warszawa, PHF said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Earlier PHF shortlisted two bids for Polfa, including Swiss generic drugmaker Actavis.

"We plan to finalise the transaction in the next few weeks," said PHF's chief executive, Artur Wozniak.

The statement did not mention value of the transaction. (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz)