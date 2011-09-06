TARNOW, Poland, Sept 6 Four bidders are interested in an 80 percent stake in PolPX, Poland's top energy trading exchange, and have until October to file final offers, deputy treasury minister Adam Leszkiewicz said on Tuesday.

"Next week we will analyse the offers among the shareholders," Leszkiewicz told reporters on Tuesday. "Due diligence will take place later on and I expect final bids to be filed in October."

The treasury, which has 22 percent of PolPX, and other shareholders, including power utilities PGE and Energa, are seeking to sell 80 percent of the exchange.

Last Friday, the Warsaw Stock Exchange said it filed a non-binding offer for the stake .

Polish media reported that Scandinavian power exchange Nord Pool Spot, Dutch exchange APX-Endex and Polish grid company PSE Operator were also invited to bid.

The Warsaw bourse launched its energy trading platform last year, but due to legal issues trading never took off.

Traders and analysts believe the region's energy trading market is bound for consolidation as it is not sufficiently liquid to support so many small players. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)