WARSAW Aug 30 Warsaw bourse GPW is very likely to file a preliminary bid for an 80 percent stake in local energy-trading exchange PolPX, GPW's chief executive Ludwik Sobolewski said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Polish Treasury, one of the sellers, said shareholders were waiting until Sept. 5 for offers.

In July the Polish government, PGE , Energa and other shareholders controlling a combined 80 percent of PolPX agreed to coordinate the sale of their stakes.

The Warsaw bourse launched its energy trading platform last year, but due to legal issues trading never took off, and the exchange from the start declared its interest in taking over smaller rival PolPX.

Polish media also speculated that the Scandinavian power exchange Nord Pool might be interested in buying PolPX. (Reporting by Agata Nalecz, writitng by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Will Waterman)