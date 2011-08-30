WARSAW Aug 30 Warsaw bourse GPW is
very likely to file a preliminary bid for an 80 percent stake in
local energy-trading exchange PolPX, GPW's chief executive
Ludwik Sobolewski said on Tuesday.
Earlier, the Polish Treasury, one of the sellers, said
shareholders were waiting until Sept. 5 for offers.
In July the Polish government, PGE , Energa and
other shareholders controlling a combined 80 percent of PolPX
agreed to coordinate the sale of their stakes.
The Warsaw bourse launched its energy trading
platform last year, but due to legal issues trading never took
off, and the exchange from the start declared its interest in
taking over smaller rival PolPX.
Polish media also speculated that the Scandinavian power
exchange Nord Pool might be interested in buying PolPX.
(Reporting by Agata Nalecz, writitng by Patryk Wasilewski;
Editing by Will Waterman)