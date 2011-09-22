WARSAW, Sept 22 Poland's main equity exchange, the Warsaw bourse , is in exclusive talks with the treasury ministry to buy an 80 percent stake in its energy-trading rival PolPX, Puls Biznesu daily reported on Thursday.

The treasury declined to comment on the report, with its spokesman Maciej Wewior saying only that a decision on PolPX is to be announced by end-September.

Earlier this month deputy treasury minister Adam Leszkiewicz said a total of four bidders were interested in the stake, though the Warsaw bourse was the only one to officially confirm its interest.

Polish media said Scandinavian power exchange Nord Pool Spot, Dutch exchange APX-Endex and Polish grid company PSE-Operator were also invited to bid.

The Warsaw bourse launched its energy trading platform last year, but due to legal issues trading never took off.

Traders and analysts believe the region's energy trading market is bound for consolidation as it is not sufficiently liquid to support so many small players. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by David Holmes)