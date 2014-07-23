WARSAW, July 23 Poland's veterinary authorities on Wednesday confirmed a case of African swine fever in farm pigs near the eastern city of Bialystok.

"The Chief Veterinary Officer announces it has received (...) results of tests showing a case of African swine fever in a farm with five pigs," the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

It added that a 7-km danger zone has been set up around the farm. There were 37 farms in the zone with a total of 192 pigs. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig, editing by David Evans)