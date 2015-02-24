WARSAW Feb 24 Polish Power Exchange has received the necessary finance ministry approvals to launch electricity futures contracts, it said on Tuesday.

The launch should take place within a year, and electricity futures will be the first instrument to trade, the exchange said.

The move could speed up development of the power market in eastern Europe's biggest economy.

"The key challenge ahead is to improve liquidity and attract new market participants," Ireneusz Lazor, chief executive officer at the power exchange, said in a statement.

"In addition to players from the industry who are (power bourse) PolPX members, we will strive to attract Polish and international financial institutions," he said.

Polish power bourse competes with both the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe and Hungary's HUPX exchange. The Prague bourse is currently the only regional exchange offering financially settled futures. (Reporting by Magdalena Kolodziej; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Liisa Tuhkanen)