UPDATE 2-Leviathan gas field developers approve $3.75 bln investment
* Project operated by U.S. group Noble Energy (Adds Noble, Delek comments, details)
WARSAW Feb 7 Poland's power output struck a record-high of 25.8 gigawatts on Monday afternoon as the recent cold snap bolstered demand for heating power across the country, grid operator PSE Operator said on Tuesday.
There were no restrictions to power supply and the system had worked properly, the operator also said.
At least 62 people died in Poland in the last two weeks because of severe frosts. In some regions temperatures dropped below minus 30 degrees Celsius, forcing many Poles to plug in electric heaters.
A cold snap engulfed much of Europe since late January , though on Tuesday afternoon temperatures in Poland stood at above minus 10 degrees Celsius in all of the country and were likely to fall to no less than minus 18 degrees at night, according to Poland's meteorology institute. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; editing by James Jukwey)
Feb 23 U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it recorded nearly $6 billion in asset impairment charges.
Feb 23 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp on Thursday posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it took huge charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.