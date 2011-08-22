WARSAW, Aug 22 Poland's utilities put about 830 megawatts offline on Sunday and Monday for maintenance at two different power plants, data from the operator PSE Operator showed on Monday.

Unit at Poland's PGE top power plant Belchatow will be offline intil mid-November while a 460 megawatt at Tauron's Lagisza plant will be switched back on on Aug 25.

Overall at the moment, 14 power units are scheduled for maintenance across Poland with power capacity of 3.18 gigawatts.

Following is a table of planned shutdowns: Power plant Installed power Shutdown date Restart date Belchatow 370 Aug 22 Nov 17 Lagisza 460 Aug 21 Aug 25 Polaniec 225 Aug 16 Sept 30 Adamow 120 Aug 8 Sept 2 Patnow 200 Aug 4 Aug 26 Turow 235 July 30 Aug 29 Dolna Odra 222 July 28 Sept 1 Jaworzno 225 July 18 Aug 26 Laziska 225 July 18 Dec 22 Siersza 123 July 16 Aug 27 Dolna Odra 232 June 18 Aug 27 Kozienice 225 May 30 Oct 27 Dolna Odra 205 Jan 1 Jan 1, 2012 Skawina 110 Jan 1 Oct 1 Total 3177 Source: PSE Operator (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski)