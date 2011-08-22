WARSAW, Aug 22 Poland's utilities put about 830 megawatts offline on Sunday and
Monday for maintenance at two different power plants, data from the operator PSE Operator showed
on Monday.
Unit at Poland's PGE top power plant Belchatow will be offline intil mid-November
while a 460 megawatt at Tauron's Lagisza plant will be switched back on on Aug 25.
Overall at the moment, 14 power units are scheduled for maintenance across Poland with
power capacity of 3.18 gigawatts.
Following is a table of planned shutdowns:
Power plant Installed power Shutdown date Restart date
Belchatow 370 Aug 22 Nov 17
Lagisza 460 Aug 21 Aug 25
Polaniec 225 Aug 16 Sept 30
Adamow 120 Aug 8 Sept 2
Patnow 200 Aug 4 Aug 26
Turow 235 July 30 Aug 29
Dolna Odra 222 July 28 Sept 1
Jaworzno 225 July 18 Aug 26
Laziska 225 July 18 Dec 22
Siersza 123 July 16 Aug 27
Dolna Odra 232 June 18 Aug 27
Kozienice 225 May 30 Oct 27
Dolna Odra 205 Jan 1 Jan 1, 2012
Skawina 110 Jan 1 Oct 1
Total 3177
Source: PSE Operator
(Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski)