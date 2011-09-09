WARSAW, Sept 9 France's EDF will halt a unit at its Polish Rybnik power plant on Saturday for a two day maintenance, data from grid operator PSE Operator showed on Friday.

Recent spree of maintenance shutdowns drove total capacities being put offline across Poland to 4 gigawatts.

Following is a table of planned shutdowns: Power plant Installed power Shutdown date Restart date Rybnik 225 Sept 10 Sept 12 Dolna Odra 232 Sept 9 Sept 10 Ostroleka 221 Sept 8 Sept 18 Kozienice 560 Sept 7 Sept 28 Adamow 120 Sept 5 Dec 10 Opole 383 Sept 5 Dec 7 Lagisza 460 Aug 31 Oct 1 Turow 235 Aug 27 Sep 12 Patnow 200 Aug 26 Nov 26 Belchatow 370 Aug 22 Nov 17 Polaniec 225 Aug 16 Sept 30 Laziska 225 July 18 Dec 22 Kozienice 225 May 30 Oct 27 Dolna Odra 205 Jan 1 Jan 1, 2012 Skawina 110 Jan 1 Oct 1 Total 3996 Source: PSE Operator (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski)