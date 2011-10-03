WARSAW, Oct 3 Poland will switch back online several units on Tuesday and Wednesday after a brief maintenance, data from grid operator PSE Operator showed on Monday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday three units are scheduled to be switched back on with a total capacity of 921 megawatts.

At the moment 15 units are scheduled for maintenance with 3.8 gigawatts in capacity, but on Wednesday the number is expected to drop to 12 units with 2.91 gigawatts.

Following is a table of planned shutdowns: Power plant Installed power Shutdown date Restart date Ostroleka 226 Oct 2 Oct 4 Turow 235 Sept 30 Oct 5 Lagisza 120 Sept 25 Dec 31 Polaniec 225 Sept 24 Oct 7 Patnow 464 Sept 19 Oct 29 Turow 261 Sept 14 Dec 13 Adamow 120 Sept 5 Dec 10 Opole 383 Sept 5 Dec 7 Lagisza 460 Aug 31 Oct 5 Patnow 200 Aug 26 Nov 26 Belchatow 370 Aug 22 Nov 17 Laziska 225 July 18 Dec 22 Kozienice 225 May 30 Oct 27 Dolna Odra 205 Jan 1 Jan 1, 2012 Skawina 110 Jan 1 Oct 1 Total 3829 Source: PSE Operator (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; editing by James Jukwey)