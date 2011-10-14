WARSAW, Oct 14 Poland's utilities will halt additional 1.48 gigawatts of power for the upcoming weekend at five different power plants, data from grid operator PSE Operator showed on Friday.

As of Sunday 21 power units are scheduled for maintenance with 5.2 gigawatts in capacity.

Following is a table of planned shutdowns: Power plant Installed power Shutdown date Restart date Rybnik 225 Oct 16 Oct 17 Belchatow 370 Oct 15 Nov 2 Ostroleka 221 Oct 15 Oct 17 Polaniec 225 Oct 15 Oct 16 Polaniec 225 Oct 15 Oct 16 Rybnik 215 Oct 15 Oct 17 Lagisza 120 Oct 13 Oct 20 Jaworzno 225 Oct 11 Oct 17 Jaworzno 225 Oct 11 Oct 17 Lagisza 120 Sept 25 Dec 31 Patnow 464 Sept 19 Oct 29 Turow 261 Sept 14 Dec 13 Adamow 120 Sept 5 Dec 10 Opole 383 Sept 5 Dec 7 Lagisza 460 Aug 31 Oct 22 Patnow 200 Aug 26 Nov 26 Belchatow 370 Aug 22 Nov 17 Laziska 225 July 18 Dec 22 Kozienice 225 May 30 Nov 11 Dolna Odra 205 Jan 1 Jan 1, 2012 Skawina 110 Jan 1 Jan 1, 2013 Total 5194 Source: PSE Operator (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; editing by James Jukwey)