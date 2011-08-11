WARSAW, Aug 11 Poland's top utility PGE Tauron will halt an additional 205 megawatts of power for maintenance on Saturday at its Dolna Odra power plant, data from the operator PSE Operator showed.

Overall at the moment, 15 power units are scheduled for maintenance across Poland with power capacity of 3.38 gigawatts.

Following is a table of planned shutdowns: Power plant Installed power Shutdown date Restart date Dolna Odra 205 Aug 13 Aug 15 Lagisza 460 Aug 13 Aug 16 Adamow 120 Aug 8 Sept 2 Belchatow 370 Aug 8 Aug 21 Patnow 200 Aug 4 Aug 26 Turow 235 July 30 Aug 29 Dolna Odra 222 July 28 Sept 1 Jaworzno 225 July 18 Aug 26 Laziska 225 July 18 Dec 22 Siersza 123 July 16 Aug 27 Jaworzno 220 July 11 Aug 19 Dolna Odra 232 June 18 Aug 27 Kozienice 225 May 30 Oct 27 Dolna Odra 205 Jan 1 Jan 1, 2012 Skawina 110 Jan 1 Oct 1 Total 3377 Source: PSE Operator (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; editing by Jason Neely)