WARSAW, Aug 12 Poland's top utility PGE took offline an additional 641
megawatts of power for maintenance during the weekend, data from the grid operator PSE Operator
showed on Friday.
The data showed a 261 megawatt unit at PGE's Turow power plant was halted on Thursday due to
a malfunction and would be put back online on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
The utility also plans to halt a 380 megawatt block at its top power plant Belchatow for the
weekend.
Overall at the moment, 17 power units are scheduled for maintenance across Poland with power
capacity of 4.02 gigawatts.
Following is a table of planned shutdowns:
Power plant Installed power Shutdown date Restart date
Belchatow * 380 Aug 13 Aug 16
Dolna Odra 205 Aug 13 Aug 15
Lagisza 460 Aug 13 Aug 16
Turow * 261 Aug 11 Aug 17
Adamow 120 Aug 8 Sept 2
Belchatow 370 Aug 8 Aug 21
Patnow 200 Aug 4 Aug 26
Turow 235 July 30 Aug 29
Dolna Odra 222 July 28 Sept 1
Jaworzno 225 July 18 Aug 26
Laziska 225 July 18 Dec 22
Siersza 123 July 16 Aug 27
Jaworzno 220 July 11 Aug 19
Dolna Odra 232 June 18 Aug 27
Kozienice 225 May 30 Oct 27
Dolna Odra 205 Jan 1 Jan 1, 2012
Skawina 110 Jan 1 Oct 1
Total 4018
Note: * new additions to table
Source: PSE Operator
