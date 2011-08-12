WARSAW, Aug 12 Poland's top utility PGE took offline an additional 641 megawatts of power for maintenance during the weekend, data from the grid operator PSE Operator showed on Friday.

The data showed a 261 megawatt unit at PGE's Turow power plant was halted on Thursday due to a malfunction and would be put back online on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The utility also plans to halt a 380 megawatt block at its top power plant Belchatow for the weekend.

Overall at the moment, 17 power units are scheduled for maintenance across Poland with power capacity of 4.02 gigawatts.

Following is a table of planned shutdowns: Power plant Installed power Shutdown date Restart date Belchatow * 380 Aug 13 Aug 16 Dolna Odra 205 Aug 13 Aug 15 Lagisza 460 Aug 13 Aug 16 Turow * 261 Aug 11 Aug 17 Adamow 120 Aug 8 Sept 2 Belchatow 370 Aug 8 Aug 21 Patnow 200 Aug 4 Aug 26 Turow 235 July 30 Aug 29 Dolna Odra 222 July 28 Sept 1 Jaworzno 225 July 18 Aug 26 Laziska 225 July 18 Dec 22 Siersza 123 July 16 Aug 27 Jaworzno 220 July 11 Aug 19 Dolna Odra 232 June 18 Aug 27 Kozienice 225 May 30 Oct 27 Dolna Odra 205 Jan 1 Jan 1, 2012 Skawina 110 Jan 1 Oct 1 Total 4018 Note: * new additions to table Source: PSE Operator (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; editing by Jason Neely)