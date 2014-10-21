* CEO says wants to be regional equivalent of Pimco

* PZU now has about $12 bln in assets under management

* Preparing to spin off part of Lithuanian business

* No plans to buy Polish lender BPH from General Electric

By Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Florkiewicz

WARSAW, Oct 21 PZU, eastern Europe's largest insurer, wants to develop its asset management business by investing in new areas as well as expand its existing investments in real estate and corporate debt, PZU chairman Andrzej Klesyk said.

PZU is already Poland's largest insurer and has just bought British insurer RSA's eastern European operations. The aim now is to focus on improving its returns via its asset management arm.

"Currently the contribution to our net profit from asset management is less than 1 percent. I wish that it was many times more," Klesyk said in an interview.

"We can flex our muscles, make a big effort, but compared to, for instance, London firms we are small when it comes to asset management," he said.

"We, therefore, have to become the Pimco of eastern Europe," the chairman said, referring to the U.S.-based fund management firm owned by Europe's largest insurer, Allianz, with about $2 trillion under management.

PZU currently has around 40 billion zlotys ($12.1 billion) under management. Most of the assets it now holds, or around 30 billion zlotys, are in the form of Polish government bonds.

Klesyk, a Harvard graduate and a competition-level ballroom dancer, deemed the portfolio too conservative.

"We will enter new classes of assets and develop the ones we already have like real estate or corporate debt," he said. "I'd wish that in a few years ... 60 percent of our debt portfolio was in state debt, and 40 percent in corporate debt."

BUYS AND SPIN-OFFS

PZU, with a market capitalisation of $12.5 billion, has up to 6 billion zlotys available to buy new assets.

Its efforts to expand beyond its core business include a push into healthcare. It bought medical and spa units from state-controlled oil refiner PKN Orlen and utility Tauron earlier this year.

Regulatory constraints prevent it from pursuing anything more in Poland, where its rivals include units of Germany's Talanx, AXA, ING or Generali .

Its 360 million euro (458.35 million US dollar) purchase this year of RSA's eastern European operations gave PZU control of Lithuania's biggest insurer, Lietuvos Draudimas, Latvian firm AAS Balta, an Estonian unit of RSA's Danish insurer Codan Forsikring, and Polish Link4.

PZU has agreed to spin off part of its Lithuanian business to alleviate competition issues. The Polish insurer is about to pick advisers for the sale.

"At the moment we are launching preparations for the potential sale of part of our business in Lithuania and I think we will be able to do it no later than in the first half of 2015," Klesyk said.

He dismissed market speculation that PZU, which made net profit of 3.3 billion zlotys in 2013, was interested in buying Polish lender Bank BPH put up for sale by General Electric last week.

But Klesyk said if someone wanted financing for such a deal PZU would take part in that. (1 US dollar = 3.3037 Polish zloty) (1 US dollar = 0.7854 euro) (Writing by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)