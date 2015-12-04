(Corrects type of concession in headline, lead and quote)
WARSAW Dec 4 Australian coal company Prairie
Mining plans to apply in 2016 for a concession
to extract coal in Poland, a step towards starting construction
of a proposed mine, it said on Friday.
Prairie Mining plans to build a $685-million coal mine in
Lublin in southeastern Poland at a time when slumping coal
prices and high production costs have pushed local miners to the
brink of bankruptcy.
"We hope to apply for the extraction concession next year,"
said Janusz Jakimowicz, the chief executive of PD Co, Prairie's
unit responsible for the Polish project.
Prairie, which debuted on the Warsaw bourse in September, is
betting a rebound in coal prices will have occurred when the low
cost, high-tech mine nears completion around 2020.
The company estimates the new mine would produce around 6
million tonnes a year - an amount some experts say equals
Poland's current coal surplus. Prairie Mining hopes to sell most
of the coal to European markets, including Germany.
"The coal production (in Europe) falls, but still much coal
is consumed. The Germans know our project and they like it. What
is important for them is the security of supplies," Jakimowicz
said.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko,; Editing by Michael Kahn and
Mark Potter)