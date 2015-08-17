* Banks' profits huge, should be responsible for CHF loans:Duda

By Pawel Sobczak and Wiktor Szary

WARSAW, Aug 17 Polish President Andrzej Duda said banks should bear the responsibility for solving the issue of Swiss franc mortgages because they made huge profits on them, but a solution must not destabilise the banking sector.

Poland is one of the last countries in eastern Europe to tackle a foreign currency mortgages problem, described by central bank chief Marek Belka in June as "a ticking bomb".

More than half a million Poles held a combined 144 billion zlotys ($38.3 billion) in Swiss franc debt as of the end of March, accounting for about 40 percent of all Polish mortgage lending, according to financial watchdog KNF. Most of it was taken out before the 2008 global financial crisis to benefit from low Swiss interest rates.

Those loans have become much more expensive to service since the Swiss National Bank scrapped its cap on the franc's exchange rate in January, sending the franc soaring against its peers.

Duda, who as president is not affiliated to a party but was previously a member of Law and Justice (PiS), the largest opposition party, campaigned in May's presidential election for the mortgages to be converted into zlotys at the rate that was in force at the time the loan was taken out.

Some estimates say his proposal would cost banks up to 64 billion zlotys.

Speaking to Reuters in the 17th century presidential palace in the heart of Warsaw, Duda, who was sworn in on Aug. 6, said solving the issue of Swiss franc mortgages "should not be Polish taxpayers' problem".

"Of course the state can support this process, for example through legislative activity, but still the responsibility lies with banks, because it was they who benefited from those loans," Duda said in an interview conducted on Friday and authorised for release on Monday.

"Let's remember that banks make huge profits in Poland," he said.

"Those profits in large part travel, in one way or another, to parent companies, disappearing beyond Polish borders, and Poles do not benefit from those profits, and neither does Poland's economy. Meanwhile, banking fees ... are some of the absolutely highest in Europe."

Sixty percent of Polish banks are foreign-owned.

According to Duda, lenders had largely failed to properly inform their customers of the risks associated with Swiss franc mortgages.

"Banks' customers do not need to be experts on bank law, do not need to be experts on ... the world of finance," Duda said.

"I have no doubt that those people need help, (though) this obviously needs to be balanced somehow, to help them on the one hand, and on the other to not lead to the banking system's instability."

The Polish parliament's lower chamber amended the ruling Civic Platform (PO) party's draft bill on foreign currency mortgage conversion into zlotys this month, increasing the number of lenders eligible for conversion and the cost for banks.

The bill still needs to be approved by the upper chamber, and signed by Duda to become law. He didn't say whether he would sign it or not.

Financial regulator KNF, which estimated that about a third of all mortgages denominated in Swiss francs and euros would fulfil the conditions of the new bill, estimated the legislation could cost lenders about 22 billion zlotys.

Asked if he was ready to submit his own bill to resolve the issue, using one of his constitutional prerogatives, Duda said that he was "open to it," if the ruling party-sponsored law does not help Swiss franc mortgage holders sufficiently.

Duda, in his presidential campaign called for a tax on bank assets, a policy supported by the PiS, which is leading in polls ahead of a national election in October.

But asked whether a solution to the mortgage issue should be combined with a tax on bank assets, he was non-committal.

"I must say, I am not in favour of some very sudden moves, because financial markets don't like sudden moves," Duda said.

"I would do all of this slowly and calmly, negotiating these actions also on the level of financial markets. Obviously here, in my view, the authorities must demonstrate a certain firmness," Duda said.

"But they must also act in such a way, as to not destroy the financial market's institutions."

CENTRAL BANK'S ROLE

Asked whether Poland's central bank should be more active in stimulating economic growth, Duda said that it had "a role to play" in this regard, echoing comments made by PiS lawmakers, who have called for the bank to increase the availability of credit to small and medium-sized businesses.

"I think that the central bank can have an active role in supporting the Polish economy, it can generate certain initiatives, which would support the economy," he said.

Duda said that in order to raise Poles' living standards, it was necessary to support Polish companies, as they create the majority of jobs.

"In my view, the role of financial institutions, including the central bank, may be significant in this respect, a supporting role, opening up certain opportunities."

In 2016, Duda will appoint two members of the central bank's rate-setting panel, and name the bank's governor. Asked whether the new central bankers should support the bank's more active role in economy, Duda said: "I think so." ($1 = 3.7624 zlotys) (Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Susan Fenton)