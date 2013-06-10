WARSAW, June 10 Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday there was no way his government would seize the assets of private pension funds, a prospect that had been sending jitters through local financial markets.

The government is to publish a review of the pension system by next week. Officials say the current system, where the state requires workers to keep some of their pension pot in private funds, is ineffective and needs changes.

Markets are anxious about the reform's shape, because the private funds, known collectively as OFE, are major investors in the Warsaw stock exchange, and could scale back investments if their role in the pension system is reduced.

"The report by the ministries of labour and finance (on pension system reform) are on my desk," PM Tusk told public channel TVP2 in an interview. "It will be made public soon. There is no way the state will take OFE's money."

"There is the idea of voluntariness, so that every Pole could decide how to save up for retirement," he said without going into more detail.

Tusk's remarks were more conciliatory than previous comments on the subject. He said earlier this year that while the private pension funds should not be wiped out, they should also not be "preserved at any cost".

Depending on what form the reform takes, it could help ease a squeeze on public finances caused by the economic slowdown by putting more of the pension pot in state hands. Officials say though this is not the aim of the overhaul.

Tusk told TVP2 on Monday he was not "doctrinally against OFEs", but that "their construction was not perfect".

Poland reformed its pension system in the 1990s, becoming a pioneer in Europe by tying people's pensions to their working-life savings and pushing a part of those savings outside the government sector.

Since then it has had a mixed system in which people pay obligatory contributions each month to the state-owned ZUS fund, while also paying into private funds that invest the cash on the capital markets, seeking high returns. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Andrew Heavens)