TARNOW, Poland, Sept 2 Poland expects to meet 2014 privatisation targets by selling its stakes in listed companies because it has run out of attractive firms to float, the deputy treasury minister said on Monday.

Poland expects to book 3.7 billion zlotys ($1.15 billion)from asset sales next year compared with 5 billion planned for 2013, Treasury Minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski said earlier on Monday.

"Privatisation revenues in 2014 will come from the sale of share packages owned by the treasury ministry," Pawel Tamborski, Deputy Treasury Minister said on Monday.

"New IPOs seem unlikely, as there are no companies which could be attractive for the market," he said.

Poland has booked 1.9 billion zlotys of its 2013 target to date. The biggest deals included placing a stake in Poland's biggest lender PKO BP and Azoty.

The only IPO this year was the sale of real estate group PHN in February.

Poland also plans IPOs for utility Energa and goods carrier PKP Cargo. ($1 = 3.2262 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Cowell)