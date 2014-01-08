WARSAW Jan 8 Poland aims to raise 2.5 billion zlotys ($814.41 million) in 2014 from selling stakes in listed companies, but plans no initial public offerings, Deputy Treasury Minister Pawel Tamborski said on Wednesday.

"We assume privatisation revenues at 3.7 billion zlotys in 2014 and 1.2 billion will come from direct privatisations of smaller companies, while 2.5 billion from bourse transactions," Tamborski told reporters.

"This concerns accelerated book building transactions (ABB) as well as (real estate firm) PHN sale. We rather don't expect IPOs, " he added. ($1 = 3.0697 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)