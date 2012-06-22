WARSAW, June 22 Unions at Poland's fertiliser maker Pulawy on Friday urged shareholders to ditch a takeover offer by local synthetic rubber producer Synthos , fearing job losses.

As part of a building wave of ownership shifts in the chemical sector, Synthos, controlled by one of Poland's wealthiest men Michal Solowow, launched a 1.96 billion zloty ($580 million) bid for state-owned Pulawy on Monday.

Poland's Treasury Ministry, which oversees state assets and controls Pulawy via its over-50 percent stake, said it would analyse the offer. It is seeking to raise 15 billion zlotys from privatisations until end-2013, with chemical groups as the centrepiece.

Pulawy shares have gained since early May, valuing the state's stake at 1 billion zlotys, as the market anticipated an offer. Russia's Acron bid for fellow state-controlled chemical group Tarnow at the end of May.

"We have justified worries that synergies and investments specified in the offer are just analyst ideas put on paper, forged for the sake of a takeover," Pulawy statement quoted a union notice.

"We expect the treasury minister and other shareholders to rebuff Synthos' buy call." ($1 = 3.3792 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Alison Williams)