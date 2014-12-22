BRIEF-Horizon North Logistics amends shareholder rights plan
* Horizon north logistics inc. Amends shareholder rights plan
WARSAW Dec 22 Eastern Europe's largest insurer PZU is not currently interested in taking over banks in Poland, said a PZU board member Przemyslaw Dabrowski, defying speculations that the company is mulling taking over one the lenders for sale.
"Today, we don't see a reason which would make us enter such a process (of buying a bank)," Dabrowski told reporters.
Sources told Reuters earlier this months that Raiffeisen Bank International's is mulling selling its unit Raiffeisen Polbank. General Electric's unit BPH and FM Bank PBP have also been put up for sale. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)
March 15 Virtu Financial Inc has made a bid to buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc that could help Virtu bolster its businesses that have softened under reduced market volatility.
* Reg-Kcg board of directors confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal from virtu financial