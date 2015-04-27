RZESZOW, Poland, April 27 Poland's PZU,
central and eastern Europe's top insurer, is keeping a close eye
on all ongoing bank sales in Poland, the company's chief
executive said on Monday.
"We are looking at all bank-sale offers on the Polish
market," Andrzej Klesyk told journalists.
"A strategy of PZU owning just one bank would not make
sense," he added.
Sources said last week that state-controlled PZU was vying
for a stake in local lender Alior Bank with a view to
building its own banking arm.
Klesyk said on Monday that in his view PZU could expect an
approval for a potential bank purchase from the Polish financial
regulator KNF, because it is a Polish company.
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)