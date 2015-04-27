RZESZOW, Poland, April 27 Poland's PZU, central and eastern Europe's top insurer, is keeping a close eye on all ongoing bank sales in Poland, the company's chief executive said on Monday.

"We are looking at all bank-sale offers on the Polish market," Andrzej Klesyk told journalists.

"A strategy of PZU owning just one bank would not make sense," he added.

Sources said last week that state-controlled PZU was vying for a stake in local lender Alior Bank with a view to building its own banking arm.

Klesyk said on Monday that in his view PZU could expect an approval for a potential bank purchase from the Polish financial regulator KNF, because it is a Polish company.