WARSAW May 14 Poland's largest insurer
PZU may issue senior debt worth 300-500 million euros
($411.20-685.33 million) to finance the acquisition of British
insurer RSA's units in the region, PZU's Chief Financial
Officer (CFO) said on Wednesday.
"We are considering a senior debt issue worth 300-500
million euros to finance the purchase of the RSA units,"
Przemyslaw Dabrowski told a news conference.
RSA has sold the bulk of its eastern European operations to
state-controlled PZU for some 360 million euros ($500 million).
($1 = 0.7296 Euros)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski;
Editing by Christian Lowe)