BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth Inc shares open at $19 in debut vs IPO price of $20/share
* Safety Income & Growth Inc shares open at $19 in debut on NYSE versus IPO price of $20 per share
KRAKOW, Poland May 31 Pawel Surowka, chief executive of Poland's largest insurer PZU, said on Wednesday that he does not rule out that the firm may spend 80 percent of its 2017 profit on dividend.
"I don't rule out that for 2017 we could dedicate 80 percent (of profit) on dividend," Surowka said. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
* Safety Income & Growth Inc shares open at $19 in debut on NYSE versus IPO price of $20 per share
* Proposed restructuring of Distell's multi-tiered ownership structure
FRANKFURT, June 22 U.S. House Democrats rejected an assertion by Deutsche Bank that privacy laws prevent it from sharing information about President Donald Trump's finances, as they investigate possible collusion between his campaign team and Russia.