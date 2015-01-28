WARSAW Jan 28 Eastern Europe's biggest insurer PZU confirmed on Wednesday it expected its return on equity (ROE) reaching 20 percent in 2020.

In its strategy, details of which leaked out already on Tuesday, the state-controlled group added it saw itself as one of the three biggest firms in central and eastern Europe in terms of gross written premiums.

PZU, which sees its share in Poland's life insurance market at above 43 percent in five years, will also continue to expand via acquisitions.

The group said it based its 2015-2020 strategy on three pillars: insurance, asset management and medical care, with the last one bringing sales of more than 650 million zlotys ($175 million) in 2020. ($1 = 3.7218 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)