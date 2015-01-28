WARSAW Jan 28 Eastern Europe's biggest insurer
PZU confirmed on Wednesday it expected its return on
equity (ROE) reaching 20 percent in 2020.
In its strategy, details of which leaked out already on
Tuesday, the state-controlled group added it saw itself as one
of the three biggest firms in central and eastern Europe in
terms of gross written premiums.
PZU, which sees its share in Poland's life insurance market
at above 43 percent in five years, will also continue to expand
via acquisitions.
The group said it based its 2015-2020 strategy on three
pillars: insurance, asset management and medical care, with the
last one bringing sales of more than 650 million zlotys ($175
million) in 2020.
($1 = 3.7218 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)