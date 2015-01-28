WARSAW Jan 28 Eastern Europe's biggest insurer PZU plans to spend almost 800 million zlotys ($214.71 million) on expansion in the medical segment, including over 450 million zlotys on takeovers, PZU chief executive officer Andrzej Klesyk said on Wednesday.

Medical care is one of the three pillars of PZU 2015-2020 strategy. ($1 = 3.7260 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)