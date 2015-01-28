BRIEF-Lar Espana proposes FY 2016 dividend payment
* Proposes FY 2016 dividend of 0.038 euro ($0.0409) per share gross
WARSAW Jan 28 Eastern Europe's biggest insurer PZU will continue to pay out dividends at 50-100 percent of annual net profits in 2015-2020, PZU chief executive officer Andrzej Klesyk said on Wednesday.
"As part of the new strategy we maintain our dividend policy at 50-100 percent of profit," Klesyk told reporters.
PZU published its 2015-2020 strategy earlier on Wednesday, but the document did not provide details on dividend policy. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Proposes FY 2016 dividend of 0.038 euro ($0.0409) per share gross
SHANGHAI, March 24 China stocks rose on Friday as strong gains in the infrastructure sector offset concerns over tightening liquidity in the country's banking system, increased regulation and fresh curbs on property investment.