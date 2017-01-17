WARSAW Jan 17 Poland's largest insurer, PZU SA , is considering a 500 million euro ($533 mln) Eurobond issue to bolster its capital buffers following its acquisition of UniCredit's Polish unit, its CEO said.

"The exact value of the potential issue is not known yet. It will depend on conditions, but this will be a benchmark issue. Benchmark is usually 500 million euros," Chief Executive Officer Michal Krupinski told Reuters in an interview conducted last Friday.

PZU may issue the subordinated debt in the first half of this year, when along with its partner state-run PFR fund, it completes its purchase of a 32.8 percent stake in Poland's No.2 lender Bank Pekao SA.

"Actually, we do not need financing and we could finance (the UniCredit assets) with money from our surplus capital. But because we undertook to keep very safe capital adequacy ratios, we are considering issuing subordinated debt," he said.

State-run PZU's agreement last month to pay 2.5 billion euros for UniCredit's assets, and its purchase of the Pekao stake, reflect the government's plan to regain control over, or "re-polonise", the banking sector, owned mainly by foreign lenders such as Santander, Commerzbank and ING.

The central bank governor said last week that the aim of "re-polonisation" is to ensure that banks will not limit financing to the Polish economy in the event of a global crisis, which could be the case if lenders are foreign owned.

Krupinski also said that Pekao's results will be fully consolidated starting from the second half of this year, and that PZU wants it to pay a maximum possible dividend.

PZU is now looking at acquisition opportunities among mutual funds in Poland, rather than among banks, as it wants to increase its position in asset management, Krupinski said. However, he said that PZU-controlled mid-tier Alior-Bank is looking for acquisitions among lenders.

The CEO also said he is bullish about the market environment for PZU this year.

"So 2017 looks very good due to a very good situation in the life (insurance) business, market growth. As far as investments are concerned we're implementing better allocation in the whole portfolio and we expect improvement in profits from investments this year (versus last year)."

He said he hoped that PZU's car insurance business will become profitable this year, after several years of losses. He also said that further increases in prices of car insurance premiums this year may not be needed, although it is not certain yet.

Krupinski also said PZU will aim to increase its dividend for 2016 from 2.08 zlotys per share for 2015, but is not sure that it will be able to do so. ($1 = 0.9382 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Susan Fenton)