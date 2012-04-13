BRIEF-Jutlander Bank FY net income down at DKK 193.2 million
* FY net interest income 436.9 million Danish crowns ($62.44 million) versus 506.6 million crowns year ago
WARSAW, April 13 A proposal by eastern Europe's biggest listed insurer PZU to pay 20.30 zlotys ($6.34) per share in dividends from its 2011 profit is similar to what the Treasury would expect, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Friday.
PZU's management board recently proposed that the company pay out 1.75 billion zlotys in total, or 20.30 zlotys per share.
The proposal rests on shareholders' approval. The Treasury holds about a third of the insurer. ($1 = 3.1999 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko and Pawel Bernat; Writing by Karolina Slowikowska)
* Reliance Jio Infocomm - partners with Uber to enable Jio Money for Uber riders to pay for the ride
LONDON, Feb 20 British fashion retailer Reiss named former Next executive Christos Angelides as its new chief executive on Monday in a move aimed at allowing founder and chairman David Reiss to scale back his responsibilities.