WARSAW Feb 20 Eastern Europe's largest insurer, Poland's state-controlled PZU closed two offices in central Kiev in the face of the ongoing political fighting in Ukraine, PZU spokesman said on Thursday.

PZU followed suit after Poland's top bank, also state-controlled PKO closed branches near Kiev's Independence Square, also called Maidan, where fresh fighting took the lives of at least 21 civilians on Thursday. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewic; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)