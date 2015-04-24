BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
WARSAW, April 24 Poland's PZU, central and eastern Europe's top insurer, said on Friday it is not interested in buying a stake in the troubled coal miner Kompania Weglowa, denying an earlier media report.
Shares in the state-run PZU fell by as much as 4.5 percent on Friday on a report by Bloomberg saying that PZU may buy a minority stake in European Union's biggest coal miner Kompania Weglowa as part of the latter's restructuring plan. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.