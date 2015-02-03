WARSAW Feb 3 Eastern Europe's top insurer, Poland's PZU, said on Tuesday it agreed to sell its Lithuanian unit PZU Lietuva to Norway's Gjensidige Forsikring for 54 million euros ($61 million), in keeping with local regulatory requirements.

State-controlled PZU agreed to sell part of its Lithuanian business to complete the takeover of Lietuvos Draudimas as part of last year's 360 million euro deal to buy the eastern European operations of British insurer RSA.

PZU added that the final price may change when the value of PZU Lietuva's net assets is estimated after the deal is signed. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)