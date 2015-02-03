BRIEF-Property firm China Merchants Shekou's 2016 net profit up 97.5 pct
March 27 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd
WARSAW Feb 3 Eastern Europe's top insurer, Poland's PZU, said on Tuesday it agreed to sell its Lithuanian unit PZU Lietuva to Norway's Gjensidige Forsikring for 54 million euros ($61 million), in keeping with local regulatory requirements.
State-controlled PZU agreed to sell part of its Lithuanian business to complete the takeover of Lietuvos Draudimas as part of last year's 360 million euro deal to buy the eastern European operations of British insurer RSA.
PZU added that the final price may change when the value of PZU Lietuva's net assets is estimated after the deal is signed. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)
March 27 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd
STOCKHOLM, March 27 Peakon, a provider of employee engagement and people analytics software, has completed a 6.1 million euro ($6.62 million) funding round led by EQT Ventures, the venture capital arm of Swedish private equity giant EQT, the company said on Monday.