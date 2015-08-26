WARSAW Aug 26 Central and eastern Europe's largest insurer, Poland's PZU, posted a larger than expected 60-percent annual drop in its second quarter net profit, as falling bond and stock prices hit its return on investments, it said on Wednesday.

The state-controlled bluechip booked a net profit of 380 million zlotys ($103.2 million), while analysts expected 428 million.

Yields on Polish government bonds, which make up for a bulk of PZU's asset portfolio, rose by up to 101 basis points over the quarter, while the main index of the Warsaw bourse dropped by more than 3 percent at the same time. ($1 = 3.6830 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goetig)