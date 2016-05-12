WARSAW May 12 Poland's PZU, the biggest insurer in central and eastern Europe, posted a larger than expected 48-percent year-on-year fall in its first-quarter net profit on the back of falling investment income, it said on Thursday.

The state-run firm reported a bottom line of 486.6 million zlotys ($126 million), compared with 534 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.8731 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)