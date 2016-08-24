WARSAW Aug 24 Poland's PZU, the biggest insurer in central and eastern Europe, posted a larger-than-expected 56-percent decline in its second-quarter net profit on the back of falling investment income.

The state-run firm reported on Wednesday a bottom line of 166 million zlotys ($43.52 million), compared with 243 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

