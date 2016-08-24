UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WARSAW Aug 24 Poland's PZU, the biggest insurer in central and eastern Europe, posted a larger-than-expected 56-percent decline in its second-quarter net profit on the back of falling investment income.
The state-run firm reported on Wednesday a bottom line of 166 million zlotys ($43.52 million), compared with 243 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 3.8142 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts