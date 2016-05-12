(Combines PZU stories, adds CFO comments)

WARSAW May 12 PZU, the biggest insurer in central and eastern Europe, expects higher second-quarter net profit after payouts to farmers and lower investment income weighed on its first-quarter results, it said on Thursday.

The company, which is controlled by Poland and boasts a home market share of 40 percent, reported a 48 percent year-on-year drop in first-quarter net profit to 486.6 million zlotys ($125.5 million), which was below market expectations of 534 million.

"The second quarter will not be weighed down by agricultural compensations so I expect the net profit to rise in quarterly terms," Chief Financial Officer Sebastian Klimek told reporters.

Less snow than usual during winter caused damage to crops leading to higher compensation for farmers, while weaker investment income also capped profits, PZU said.

The insurer's overall investment income inched 0.7 percent higher from a year earlier, though this was bolstered by 315 million zlotys from Alior Bank, which PZU took control of last year.

Alior, Poland's ninth largest bank by assets thanks to its recently agreed takeover of local rival BPH, also helped cushion the fall in PZU's first-quarter net profit by contributing 80 million zlotys.

With about 16 million clients in Poland alone, PZU also holds market leading positions in Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

Competing with the likes of Germany's Talanx and Italy's Generali, PZU booked a 2.6 percent year-on-year rise in gross written premiums to 4.8 billion zlotys in the first quarter. Its return on equity fell, however, by almost 13 percentage points to 12.8 percent.

PZU, which is under new management after Poland's new government implemented sweeping changes across boards at state-run companies this year, plans to present its strategy at some point in the middle of the year.

CFO Klimek said PZU's new dividend policy would maintain payouts at around 80 percent of annual profits. The management is due to present its 2016 payout offer this week or next.

($1 = 3.8761 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by David Clarke)