WARSAW May 14 Eastern Europe's largest insurer PZU booked a 9-percent fall in its first quarter net profit, due to a dip in the Polish group's written premiums, it said on Wednesday.

The state-controlled group showed a bottom line of 760 million zlotys ($249.18 million), below market estimates of 781 million zlotys.

PZU added that it planned to pay out a dividend from 2013 profit would amount to 4.66 billion zlotys or 54 zlotys per share. ($1 = 3.0501 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)