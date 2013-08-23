WARSAW Aug 23 Poland's financial watchdog is
unwilling to let Dutch lender Rabobank sell its Polish unit BGZ
to a rival with a lower credit rating, a stance that
could derail a possible $1 billion deal, sources familiar with
the situation said.
Rabobank, the Netherlands' top retail bank which
wants to refocus on its core domestic market, is considering
strategic options for the bank and sources have said Polish
banks Pekao and Getin Noble Bank, along with
Dutch ING and French BNP Paribas, were
interested.
Poland's regulator, which helped its main lenders emerge
from the recent financial crisis relatively unscathed thanks to
its stringent policies, fears the stability of the Polish
financial system could be threatened if Rabobank follows Nordic
rival Nordea in leaving the country.
"The Polish regulator may block the deal as it would not
want another well-capitalised bank after Nordea to leave
Poland," a person with knowledge of the matter said.
Nordea agreed to sell its Polish arm to state-controlled
market leader PKO for 694 million euros in June.
Another source said that because of the Dutch bank's high
credit rating, any deal was nearly impossible if the regulator
sticks to its guns.
Although Rabobank lost its cherished triple-A rating in
November 2011, it still holds high marks at the rating agencies
that cannot be matched by most European lenders.
Rabobank was not immediately available. Getin, Pekao and BNP
Paribas declined to comment. Asked about the matter, a spokesman
for the regulator, known by its Polish initials KNF, said the
watchdog had no formal plan on the table.
"What's key for KNF is the long-term stability of the
banking sector, which is reflected, among others, in investor
commitments made before KNF," Lukasz Dajnowicz said, but did not
elaborate.
To win the watchdog's backing to buy a 25.5 percent stake
from Poland to add to its 60 percent holding a year ago,
Rabobank agreed to merge with its other Polish unit, Rabobank
Polska no later than mid-2014. It has not combined them and is
only looking to unload BGZ.
After buying out most of BGZ's minority shareholders,
Rabobank currently holds a 98 percent stake.
Poland, whose banking system is 70 percent controlled by
foreign lenders, has seen a spate of deals in recent years as
some parent institutions under pressure to boost capital, sold
their holdings.
One of the sources said Getin and Pekao, a unit of Italy's
UniCredit, have already been told to walk away by the
regulator.
That would leave only BNP Paribas and ING as potential
buyers, although ING was bailed out in 2008 and would have
trouble getting European Commission approval.
BNP, even though it is among the best capitalised banks in
Europe, is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's and A2 by Moody's,
below Rabobank's standings of AA- and Aa2, respectively.
($1 = 3.1811 Polish zlotys)
(Additional reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Chris Borowski
in Warsaw, and Matthieu Protard in Paris; editing by David
Evans)