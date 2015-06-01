WARSAW, June 1 Poland's biggest insurer PZU SA has submitted an offer to buy Raiffeisen Polbank, Poland's No. 7 lender in terms of assets, two sources familiar with the matter said.

"They've submitted an offer, talks are ongoing, there is no crowd (of investors interested," one source said, while another said Raiffeisen is the only interested party.

PZU and Raiffeisen Bank International, which controls Raiffeisen Polbank, declined comment. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Pawel Florkiewicz, and Marcin Goclowski; Additional reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich in Vienna; Editing by David Holmes)