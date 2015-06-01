Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WARSAW, June 1 Poland's biggest insurer PZU SA has submitted an offer to buy Raiffeisen Polbank, Poland's No. 7 lender in terms of assets, two sources familiar with the matter said.
"They've submitted an offer, talks are ongoing, there is no crowd (of investors interested," one source said, while another said Raiffeisen is the only interested party.
PZU and Raiffeisen Bank International, which controls Raiffeisen Polbank, declined comment. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Pawel Florkiewicz, and Marcin Goclowski; Additional reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich in Vienna; Editing by David Holmes)
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
BRUSSELS, April 5 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
SAO PAULO, April 5 Qatar Investment Authority's planned sale of a 2.25 percent stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA on Wednesday is facing strong investor pushback to be priced below initial estimates, two people with knowledge of the deal said, reflecting the view that shares of Brazil's No. 4 listed lender remain expensive.