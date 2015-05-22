WARSAW May 22 Poland's financial regulator KNF
said on Friday it expected Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International to take responsibility for the
Swiss-franc loan portfolio at its Polish arm Raiffeisen Polbank
put up for sale.
"KNF upholds its stance that an investor which is leaving
Poland has to take responsibility for the Swiss-franc loan
portfolio, so that KNF-regulated entities already present in
Poland would not be burdened with additional risk," KNF
spokesman Lukasz Dajnowicz said in an emailed statement.
On Thursday, RBI said it had struck a deal with regulators
on how to sell its Polish banking business, a key part of its
radical restructuring to scale back in central and eastern
Europe (CEE) and strengthen its balance sheet.
The unit's Swiss franc loan book -- a concern after the
franc's surge this year made loans more expensive to service --
stands at 3.26 billion euros, with only 3 percent
non-performing.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)