* Raiffeisen International wants to sell Polish unit

* Bank's CEO and CFO met officials from Polish watchdog

* Dispute over whether IPO must precede sale of unit

* Raiffeisen seeking a compromise: banking source (Adds more quotes and background)

By Marcin Goclowski

WARSAW, March 27 Raiffeisen Bank International's (RBI) two top executives were in Warsaw on Friday to try to convince Poland's powerful financial regulator to allow the bank to sell its Polish business to a strategic investor, a banking source said.

The regulator is insisting that before the sale can go ahead, Raiffeisen must carry out an initial public offering (IPO) of the unit, arguing this was a commitment the Austrian bank undertook in 2012.

Chief Executive Karl Sevelda and Chief Financial Officer Martin Gruell met senior officials from the regulator, KNF.

"Today's meeting with KNF was initiated by RBI, which is seeking a compromise and wants to hear the regulator's arguments," a banking source said on condition of anonymity.

The source said the row was putting off bidders for the Polish unit, and Raiffeisen had been forced to delay by three weeks publishing a short-list of potential strategic investors.

A spokesman for KNF declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Raiffeisen in Vienna said the meeting had taken place, but declined to give details and said the bank is in regular contact with supervisory bodies.

The Polish unit, Raiffeisen Polbank, is the seventh biggest lender in Poland with a book value of 6 billion zlotys ($1.6 billion). Raiffeisen needs to sell it to help shrink its balance sheet and hit a core capital ratio of 12 percent by end-2017.

But it has hit an impasse in KNF chief Andrzej Jakubiak, who has a reputation for an uncompromising approach.

Asked by Reuters outside the KNF office on Friday if Raiffeisen could get a green light for the planned sale before an IPO was held, Jakubiak said: "No."

He also said he would not allow Raiffeisen to sell the Polish bank if the new owner made a commitment to conduct the IPO after the sale.

Banking sources say the regulator has told Raiffeisen it will strip it of its voting rights in Raiffeisen Polbank if it does not comply with the IPO demand. The regulator declined to comment on that assertion.

Sources say it will be impossible for Raiffeisen to get a decent price for any shares it lists when would-be investors do not know who is going to be the next owner of the business.

"The Raiffeisen Polbank IPO looks weak, as RBI is at war with KNF," said one executive from the Polish banking sector.

The executive said a listing would be further complicated by Raiffeisen Polbank's large portfolio of mortgages denominated in Swiss francs.

($1 = 3.7550 zlotys) (Additional reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna; Editing by Christian Lowe and David Evans)