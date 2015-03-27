Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
WARSAW, March 27 Raiffeisen Bank International chief executive Karl Sevelda and chief financial officer Martin Gruell were in Warsaw on Friday for talks with the Polish financial regulator KNF, a spokeswoman for the bank said.
A banking sector source in Warsaw said the bank had sought the meeting to discuss an initial public offering of the bank's Polish unit, which the regulator has said is a pre-condition for the sale of the unit which Raiffeisen wants to carry out. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw and Michael Shields in Vienna; Editing by Christian Lowe)
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.