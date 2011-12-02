WARSAW Dec 2 Austria's Raiffesien Bank
International should consider dual-listing in Warsaw
after its Polish unit becomes a local top-ten lender when it
incorporates its local rival Polbank, the Polish regulator was
quoted as saying on Friday.
"We are of the opinion that banks which have a substantial
position on the local market and finance themselves mostly with
local deposits should be very transparent in their activities,
and listing serves best in that," Puls Biznesu daily quoted
Wojciech Kwasniak, deputy head of Polish financial watchdog KNF.
Earlier this year, Raiffeisen agreed to buy a 70-percent
stake in Polbank for 490 million euros ($660 million) from
Greece's EFG Eurobank Ergasias.
The Austrian lender is emerging Europe's second-biggest bank
behind Italy's UniCredit, which is listed in Warsaw
like its local unit Pekao.
"Nothing stands in the way of others using the same option
(as UniCredit and Pekao)," Kwasniak said.
($1 = 0.7424 euros)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)